Chamber of Commerce to host ribbon cuttings

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Goodrich — At 6 p.m., Sept. 18, the Goodrich Atlas Chamber of Commerce is hosting their first ribbon cutting ceremony for several local businesses that are opening at 7160 S. State Road, Goodrich.

“We are delighted to use the ribbon cutting/open house to welcome these six businesses to our community,” said Tracy Butcher, chamber treasurer and secretary. “Their decision to operate here reflects their commitment to being a part of our local fabric.”

Five of the businesses are Goodrich resident owned and operated, and the other is owned by an Ortonville Resident.

The businesses include Atlas Service Group, Mama suds, Two Mike’s Plumbing & Heating, Tracy Butcher Realtor, Electrical Systems Inc, and HL Lawn Services/Lone Asphalt. The businesses occupy five of the six units in the building.

“These businesses, owned primarily by our residents, bring valuable services, products, and opportunities closer to home,” said Butcher. “Their presence is a positive, and they are making connections within the community by taking part in an event with the Chamber of Commerce or becoming members, and by sponsoring and making donations to community events and organizations. We look forward to supporting their growth and seeing the contributions they’ll make in the years to come.”