Charles Lippincott

LIPPINCOTT, CHARLES WINSLOW of Goodrich, Michigan; died on August 31, 2024. He was 88. Charles was born August 10, 1936 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to the late Charles Henry and Ada E. (nee: Winslow) Lippincott. He married the former Dorothy Mae Williams on July 26, 1958 in Lapeer, Michigan. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Dorothy Lippincott; three daughters, Glenna (David) Pound, Barbara (Robert) Folden and Debra (Derek) Jahn; four grandchildren, Charlotte (James) Smith, Emily (Joel) Hanson, Collin Jahn and Rhys Jahn; three great grandchildren, Skyla, Serenity and Sierra Smith; one brother, Dallas Lippincott; he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Lippincott. Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired from General Motors after 32 years as a Senior Manufacturing Engineer. He was a member of the Village Church of Ortonville. He spent many years serving on the Holly Township Park Board. A 4-H leader and life member of the Calumet Masonic Lodge F & AM. Charles participated in many outdoor clubs. NRA Endowment, Michigan United Conservation Club, National Turkey Federation and Whitetails Unlimited. A celebration of Charles life will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday September 7, 2024 at the Village Church of Ortonville 93 Church St. Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Sean Barton, Officiating. Family will receive friends on Friday from 3:00 – 5:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com