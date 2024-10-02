Charles Piotrowski Sr.

PIOTROWSKI Sr, CHARLES “Chazbo” HENRY, age 75, of Oxford, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2024. He was born on January 5, 1949, in Detroit, Michigan, son of Henry and Kathleen Piotrowski (nee Pfeilstrucker). Loving husband of Barbara for 50 wonderful years; dear father of Charlie (Sarah) Piotrowski, and Joseph (Jennie) Piotrowski; proud grandfather of Alyssa, Jacob, Wyatt, Jessie, Aubrey, and Harper; brother of Trudy (Bob) Cassandria. Godfather of Michael Collette. Charles served in the United States Air Force as a Missile Guidance Technician and worked for Sears and Roebuck Company in the civilian world.

He will be remembered for his fierce loyalty to his friends and family, his infatuation with “hula” girl ornaments, and his willingness to help anyone in need. He loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing poker and was an avid automotive enthusiast.

A committal service will take place on Monday, October 21, 2024, 10:30 AM at Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Road, Holly, Michigan. Arrangements entrusted to Village Funeral Home- Ortonville. Memorial donations in Charles’ name may be made to Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) https://form-renderer-app. donorperfect.io/give/concerns- of-police-survivors/general- donation-form or the Special Olympics https://support. specialolympics.org/ Kindly keep Charles and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.