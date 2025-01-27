Cheryl Morgan

With heavy hearts and fond memories, we announce the passing of Cheryl Lynne Morgan, who peacefully departed this life on December 25, 2024, at the age of 79. Cheryl was born on June 11, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan, to Ursula and William Uren, who cherished her deeply and instilled in her a love for family and community that would echo throughout her life.

A proud graduate of Troy High School in 1963, Cheryl pursued her passion for service and connection by earning her Realtor Certification from Mott Community College. She built a fulfilling career as a dedicated Realtor, where her jovial spirit and confidence shone through, helping countless families find their “Forever-homes”. Alongside her thriving career, she held various roles in financial institutions, including Troy National Bank and Pontiac State Bank, always bringing her unwavering work ethic and warmth to every position.

Cheryl’s beloved husband of 56 years, William Morgan Sr., was her steadfast partner, whom she married on June 26, 1968, in a ceremony at Troy Full Gospel Chapel. They created a beautiful life together, raising two children, Tami (Russell) Foster and William Morgan Jr., who became her pride and joy. Cheryl found immeasurable happiness in her role as a grandmother, loving her grandchildren—Morgan (Matt) Fritzler, Samantha Morgan-Garnett, and Tyler (Mary) Morgan—dearly, and relishing every moment spent with them.

A long-time member of Hadley Lutheran Church in Goodrich, Michigan, Cheryl lived her life with compassion, dedicating much of her time to enriching the lives of others. Her commitment to community was evident in her role as a 4-H leader and volunteer for the Genesee County Fair. She was a passionate advocate for animal husbandry, cultivating empathy and caring for all living creatures.

Cheryl was a seeker of adventure, traveling extensively across 49 states, including the District of Columbia, and exploring numerous Canadian provinces. Though her fear of water kept her from Hawaii, she embraced every opportunity to create lasting memories with her grandchildren through their travels, fishing trips, and shared laughter.

Cheryl is survived by her loving spouse, William; her cherished children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren—Addison Foster, Allison Fritzler, Rami Alhalabi, Natalie Fritzler, and Owen Paulus—who will carry her spirit in their hearts forever. She is also survived by her brother, Howard (Heather) Uren, along with her in-laws, James (Patricia) Morgan and Peggy (Neil) McQuinn. She rejoins her parents, brother-in-law Evans “Sandy” Morgan, sister Charlene Morgan, and grandson Joshua Foster, whose memories she will forever hold close.

Cheryl’s legacy is one of love, laughter, and enduring strength. As we gather to celebrate her remarkable life, we will honor her memories with the joy she brought into our lives.

Let’s commemorate Cheryl’s incredible journey through life, inviting all who knew and loved her to join in the celebration of a well-lived life, filled with compassion, adventure, and unwavering devotion to family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to wishes of the family in her memory, reflecting her deep faith and commitment to her community. Let us carry forward her legacy of love and kindness, ensuring that the light she brought to our lives continues to shine brightly.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Good Samaritan Burials & Cremations. Online condolences: GoodSamFlint.com.