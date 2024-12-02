By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — Santa Claus is coming to Ortonville.

On Dec. 6-7, Brandon Township Parks and Recreation and downtown Ortonville will host their annual Christmas in the Village celebration. Events in downtown start as early as 3 p.m., with the Old Mill Museum hosting blacksmith demos, tours, toy trains and live nativity. There will be a ham dinner and bake sale at the Village Church of Ortonville, kids crafts and inflatables at Hillside Bible Church, hot chocolate and cookies at the Edna Burton Senior Center, vendors at Impact North, and hot chocolate and coffee at Hill Building and Decor.

At 7 p.m., Brandon Township Parks and Recreation will kick off the lighted nighttime parade.

“We’re excited to have Quinton Cook, of Cook’s Farm Dairy, be our grand marshal,” said Brandon Township Parks and Recreation director John Hug.

The lighted parade will go from Ball Street to Church Street to Mill Street to South Street, ending at Davis Alley. Following immediately will be the Christmas Tree lighting in Heritage Park.

On Dec. 7 there will be plenty of family-friendly activities. From 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Old Town Hall for photos, there will be a Kids Holiday Craft Zone hosted by BGYA and the Brandon Schools Campus K9 meet and greet at Brandon Fire Station One, tractor hay rides at the Old Mill Museum, giveaways and popcorn in Heritage Park, and activities at all of the store fronts.

“I’m super, super excited,” said Hug. “I just know that these events bring out everyone’s Christmas spirit. I think it’s going to be a fantastic event.”

For a full schedule of events, including times, see the schedule at right, or visit Brandon Township Parks and Recreation on Facebook.