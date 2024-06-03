Cindy Thompson

THOMPSON, CINDY SUE of Ortonville, Michigan: died on May 27, 2024. She was 65. Cindy was born September 29, 1958 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Mark Thompson; one son, Kyle Thompson; her father, James V. Mahon; one brother, Scott Mahon; one half-brother, James K. Mahon; also survived by numerous Aunts and Uncles. Cindy was employed as Registered Nurse at U of M. She loved animals, rescuing several of them while living the past 33 years on Hadley Road. No services will be held. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks www.autismspeaks.com or the American Heart Assn www.heart.org To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com