Condé Nast College’s Vogue Summer School, NY.

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

New York — The Big Apple is home to one of the largest, diverse and most creative fashions scenes in the world.

This past summer a Goodrich High School senior had a taste of that environment that could someday launch a career.

Ryser Jenkins applied and was accepted to the Condé Nast College’s Vogue Summer School in New York City, a two-week summer program for high school students. The classes emphasize fashion business, fashion styling, and fashion media.

“I’ve always been creative,” said Jenkins, 17. “For a long time it was how I dressed was my outlet to be creative. I’ve always really liked clothes and got into designing. Now that’s how I express myself. ”

Jenkins just happened to acquire an old Singer sewing machine and the creativity began.

Jenkins purchased a new sewing machine and began creating his own line of clothes. The summer internship enhanced his passion.

Under the guidance of the school, Jenkins along with a few classmates created the brand “Rag & Swag.”

“The classes provided me with many connections in the industry,” he said. “The fashion industry is very tight knit so it’s good to know people now at the beginning of my career.”

The instructors included Vogue and Condé Nast journalists along with others from the fashion industry.

The classes also provided the business knowledge such as materials and mass production to start his own company.

In addition to his high school classes, Jenkins attends the Genesee Career Institute where he studies marketing and entrepreneurship.

After high school Jenkins plans to attend fashion design school.