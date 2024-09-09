Cook’s Farm Dairy voluntarily recalls some products, ‘out of an abundance of caution’

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — Cook’s Farm Dairy, 2950 East Seymour Lake Road is voluntarily recalling ice cream and milk due to issues related to pasteurization.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development the recall is being done out of an abundance of caution and there are no known illnesses at this time.

During a routine inspection, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) found improper air temperatures in an ice cream pasteurizing vat and identified inadequate pasteurization record-keeping and chart-recording while processing.

Quinton Cook of Cook Farm Dairy responded to the recall.

“As soon as MDARD brought these issues to our attention, we fixed the problems immediately. We’re recalling these limited product lots out of an abundance of caution,” said Cook.

“It’s important to note that we have received no reports of issues or defect complaints related to these products. Our family has been committed to quality in our dairy products for four generations.”

The recalled products were distributed to the following retail locations in Southeast Michigan:

• A Bean To Go, Goodrich • Bueches Food World, Ortonville • Sunoco Gas Station, Clarkston • Neiman’s Family Market Clarkston • Tenuta’s Food Lane, Waterford • Lakeview Food Basket, Clarkston• Heartfelt Impressions Learning Center, Clarkston• Clintonville Market, Waterford• Jim’s Cracker Barrel Grocery and Liquor • Meijer, Oxford.

The products included in this voluntary recall include: Ice cream lots of 1.5 Qt. and Pint containers – All Flavors • Batch #18 which is located by the bar code (pasteurized on 5/21/2024) • Batch #24 which is located by the bar code (pasteurized on 7/2/2024) • Batch #30 which is located by the bar code (pasteurized on 8/13/2024) • Milk lots of gallon, 1/2 gallon, and pint containers – All Varieties • Sell by date of 6/10/2024 (pasteurized on 5/27/2024) • Sell by date of 6/17/2024 (pasteurized on 6/3/2024) • Sell by date of 9/2/2024 (pasteurized on 8/19/2024).

Customers with questions can contact Quinton R. Cook directly either by calling 248-249-3002 or by sending an email to qcook@cooksfarmdairy.com