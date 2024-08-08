Dawn Taylor

TAYLOR, DAWN RENEE of Oxford, Michigan; died on August, 7 2024. She was 58. Dawn was born November 21, 1965 in Wayne County, Michigan to Sandra (nee: Orr) and the late Earl Bullen. She married Michael Taylor on May 5, 1990 at Huckleberry Railroad, Flint, Michigan. She is survived by her beloved husband of 34 years, Michael Taylor; two daughters, Elizabeth (Kevin) Hein and Lynsey (Colton) Jones; three grandchildren, Raelynn Hein, Gavin Hein and Gracelynn Hein; her mother, Sandra Bullen; two brothers, Steve Bullen and Scott (Faun) Bullen; one sister, Kim (Chris) Dudley; she was preceded in death by her father, Earl Bullen and one brother, Randy Bullen. Dawn loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed singing and dancing to her favorite music, along with tending to her flowers and gardening. She along with her husband Mike attended First Baptist Church of Lapeer. A celebration of Dawns life will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday August 10, 2024 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Steve Taylor, officiating. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com