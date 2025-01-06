Doris McCarville

McCARVILLE, DORIS ANN of Ortonville passed away on January 1, 2025. She was 83. Born March 31,1941 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Edward and Nora O’Haire. She married Roger J. McCarville on July 1,1961 in Detroit, Michigan; he preceded her in death in 2009. Loving mother of her six children, Margaret (Conley Sills), Roger McCarville Jr., Daniel McCarville, Maura (Peter) Dewan, Bridget McCarville, and Nancy (Rick) Howles. Proud grandmother of Peter (Alli), Joseph, and Kathleen Dewan; Kelly McCarville; Abigail and Ricky Howles. Dearest sister of Mary Frances (Joseph) Ochab, twin sister, Nora (late Freddie) Martin, and Theresa (Ron) Rock and the late Edward and Arthur O’Haire. Doris is also survived by many loving members of the McCarville and O’Haire families and friends. Doris retired from Chrysler Automotive and Carl’s Golfland. She was a longtime parishioner and volunteer at St. Anne Catholic Church. Doris was a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians – Ethel Kennedy Division and the St. Brigid Degree Team. She was the 2012 Pallottine Woman of the Year and the 2015 Honorary Chair of the Motor City Irish Festival. Doris and Roger developed a lifetime of friendships within Detroit’s Irish Community that spans several generations and has left a lasting legacy. Funeral visitation Sunday, January 5 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home with a rosary service at 5 p.m. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 6th at St. Ann Catholic Church, Ortonville. Rite of Committal Seymour Lake Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund (OCEF) or the Pallottine Fathers in support of their missionary work. Please leave a memory of condolence on the online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com