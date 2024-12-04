Douglas Chynoweth

In Loving Memory of: Douglas Samuel Chynoweth

Douglas at the age of 73, passed on November 29, 2024. He was born on December 6, 1950 in Walled Lake, Michigan, his parents, Wilbert and Elsie Chynoweth.

Douglas Samuel Chynoweth was the epitome of kindness and generosity, a husband and father that any family would be blessed to have. His legacy of love and dedication lives on through his beloved family.

Family

Douglas leaves behind his devoted wife of 17 years, Christine, and his five cherished children:

Katie Monkiewicz (married to Andy), Jonathan Francis (married to Sydne), Patrick Kremer,

Breanna Kremer and Meghann Kremer.

Douglas was also a proud grandfather to three beautiful grandchildren: Luna Bachman, Aiden Bachman, and Liam Francis. His family was his greatest joy, and he dedicated his life to their happiness and well-being.

Passions and Achievements

Douglas had a profound love for music, animals, and the thrill of racing. Whether it was the roar of a speedboat or the sleek lines of a Corvette, he found exhilaration in the world of motorsports. He excelled particularly in road racing, where his skill set him apart, earning him numerous accolades and track records.

Despite his accomplishments on the track, Douglas’s heart was always with his family. His favorite role was that of a family man, and he made it his mission to create a loving and nurturing environment for his loved ones. His warmth and generosity touched everyone he met, leaving a legacy that will be remembered and cherished.

Remembering Doug

As we remember Douglas Samuel Chynoweth, we celebrate a life well-lived, filled with love, laughter, and a passion for the things that mattered most to him. His spirit will continue to inspire all who knew him, and his memory will forever be a guiding light for his family and friends.

May his legacy of kindness and love continue to ripple through the lives of those he touched.

Celebration of Life