Douglas Walls

7, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Jack Lee Walls and Thyra Marie (Luttinen) Walls. He was a graduate of Walled Lake Western and Michigan Technological University with a degree in Civil Engineering. Walls, Douglas Lee – Age 64, of Grand Blanc, died unexpectedly July 12, 2024. Douglas was born October7, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Jack Lee Walls and Thyra Marie (Luttinen) Walls. He was a graduate of Walled Lake Western and Michigan Technological University with a degree in Civil Engineering.

Doug valued his family above all else; he was a committed husband and dad; he taught his kids about faith and kindness, and a multitude of core values that continue to guide their lives.

He founded Eagle Excavation in 1991 – a testament to his vision and leadership – and grew the company significantly with a team of cherished colleagues.

Doug embraced life fully, traveling the world with his wife Christy; when at home, they loved to golf together and spend time up north on the lake.

Generous in spirit, Doug gave freely to the church and many charitable causes and was known to lend a hand or serve as a mentor to anyone who asked.

He was an avid Michigan fan – Go Blue!

Most importantly, Doug’s zest for life made him the life of any party. He lit up many rooms during his time with a joke and with his warm and welcoming presence. His legacy of love, laughter, and generosity will be carried forward by all those he loved.

Surviving are: his wife Christy; three children, Tyler (Megan) Walls of Royal Oak, Monica (Jason) Campos of Austin, Texas, Elizabeth Walls (fiancé David Davis) of Chicago, Illinois; three grandchildren, Georgia, Brooks, and Jack; brother-in-law, Mark Carter; sister-in-law, Gerry Walls; niece and nephews, Vanessa, Marcus, and David. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother David Walls; and sister Diane Carter. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com