Early voting ramps up locally, statewide as national election looms

Brandon Twp. — This year, 2024 is the first election year with a constitutionally required minimum of nine days of early in-person voting under Proposal 2, passed by Michigan’s voters in 2022.

Less than a week before the General Election Nov. 5 local municipalities are reporting a good response from area voters.

Brandon Township Clerk Roselyn Blair reported at the close of business on Oct. 29 a total of four days of early voting had reached 1,304 voters who have cast a ballot, 144 of those voters have converted their absentee voter ballot to an election day ballot.

“Brandon Township voters are enjoying coming to the Township offices to vote,” said Blair. “Voters have commented that it is easy and convenient for them.”

In Groveland Township as of noon Oct. 30, a total of 622 residents have voted early and have 946 of 1,297 or 73% absent voter ballots returned with accepted signatures.

“We have approximately 20 ballots that still need signature cures,” said Jenell Keller, township clerk. “And, since Sept. 1, we’ve had 116 registrations to vote.”

In Atlas Township, early voting is in full swing, and the voter turnout has been impressive, said Toni Yaklin, township deputy clerk. As of Oct. 29, we’ve had 821 voters come through the doors since Sunday, Oct. 26. For the August Primary we had 153 total for all nine days.”

There’s been 2,091 Absentee Ballots sent out with about 70% received back. 1,449 to be exact.

“I’d like to remind folks if they have an Absentee Ballot to make sure they return it to the Atlas Township Office by Nov. 5 by 8 p.m., if not sooner,” she said.

Early Voting continues at the Atlas Township Office for all Goodrich and Atlas Township residents (Precincts 1 – 4) until Sunday, Nov. 3, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Election Day is on Nov. 5 at Goodrich High School, 8029 Gale Road from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., for all precincts.

“I encourage everyone to utilize these options and get out to vote,” she said.

Statewide, on the first day of early voting Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that 145, 134 people cast votes.

With one week before polls open on Election Day, almost 2 million Michigan voters have already cast their ballot in the General Election – nearly a quarter of Michigan’s active registered voters.

More than 505,000 people have voted in person and, overall, more than 2 million people in Michigan have voted when counting absentee ballots already returned.