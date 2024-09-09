Eric James Mann, age 61, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 28, 2024. He is survived by his wife, Deena Mann, daughter Erica Mann, son Clifford Mann, father Gary Mann, sisters Leanne (Wesley) Higdon, Kathy (Nicholas) Jackson, and Dawn (Kenneth) Raffler, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Mann.

Eric enjoyed and excelled in sporting activities, in particular racquetball, pickleball, golf, and disc golf, and in younger years, baseball and wrestling. Eric also thoroughly enjoyed competitive sailing, participating in weekly local short distance races as well as several Mackinac races and a Trans-Superior race. After retirement, Eric made mission trips a priority, serving in both Belize and Guatemala. Eric cherished his family and was a friend and helper to many. He lived life to the fullest.