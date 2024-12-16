Ethel Pettet

Pettet, Ethel L. of Ortonville, Michigan passed away on November 27, 2024. She was 65.

Ethel was born in Flint, Michigan on August 1, 1959. Ethel worked for Dupont for 19 years. She was an avid golfer and a member of the Goodrich Country Club. Ethel was diagnosed with MS in 2007. She loved to read, garden, and socialize with family and friends. Ethel is survived by her two beloved dogs, Peanut and Brittle, three step-children, Suzanne Y. Gregory, Robert P. Pettet, and Sandra R. (Keith) Crampton, two half-sisters, Angela MacConnel and Melinda MacConnel, step-mom Sandy MacConnel, three step-sisters, Brenda (Rick) Rattray, Laurie (Ed) Boomer, and Debbie Ackers, sister-in-law Patricia Edwards of Ohio, 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Robert E. Pettet, her parents, Harry and Elizabeth Leff, Dick MacConnel, half-sister, Carol Helsus, sister-in-law, Beverly Ziegler, brother-in law, Charles Pettet, and her grandson, Fredrick W. Thomas. The family would like to give a special thanks to Ethel’s friends, Pat Reed and Yola Senator, who were always there for her. A memorial service is being planned for the Spring of 2025. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Condolences may be sent to www.villagefh.com .