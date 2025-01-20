Firefighters, deputies save two horses from pond

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — At 10:15 a.m., on Jan. 9, Brandon Deputies and Brandon Fire Department responded to a report of two horses that had fallen through the ice near Sands Road. The caller said both horses had their heads above water, but due to the ice and mud, they were standing still.

Brandon deputies and Brandon Fire personnel arrived on the scene and initiated life-saving measures. Veterinarians were also contacted and arrived on scene to assist the two horses once they were free from the freezing water.

“It was great teamwork by all of the first responders,” said Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon Substation Commander Greg Glover. “I was really impressed by everyone involved.”

First responders were able to break away the ice, and Brandon Fire entered the water to secure ropes around the two horses, and both horses were pulled out of the water by first responders.

The owners of the horses said that both of the horses will make a full recovery. One of the horses was able to recover within 24 hours.

The second horse, who was unable to stand on his own, was taken to Abraham Ranch in Brandon Township.

“Some of their personnel stayed up with that horse all night,” said Glover. “Their staff and everyone involved are the reason that horse survived.”