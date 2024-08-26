First full Class of 1954 new Troy High School gathers

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp.— On Aug. 12, Brandon Township resident Bill Haney hosted the 70th Reunion for Troy High School Class of 1954.

Haney who was the class president said they had expected perhaps two dozen students of the 99 graduates given the typical age of 88, about ten classmates and some spouses were able to make the trip, he said. One class member arrived late.

“That did not dampen enthusiasm in the slightest because we improvised with technology,” said Haney. “We had attendance by Zoom and phone and that lifted the spirits of those disappointed that they were unable to travel.”

The classmates spent four hours reliving moments of time long past and updating each other on current lives and answering questions about absent classmates. They have gathered for reunions every five years without exception as just the Class of ‘54, since a joint one with the ‘53 and ‘55 classes in 1963.

Of the 99 graduates, about one-third are still up and about, added Haney.

“If that question were asked back in 1954, I doubt that many would have predicted we would be gathering as we did in 2024,” he said. “We recognize that now, and perhaps value it more with every passing year. And that is why we come together, to acknowledge our common bond, and to celebrate it.”

The new Troy High School which included grades 10-12 was then newly constructed on the northwest corner of Big Beaver and Livernois roads. The facility also included a gymnasium. Haney recalled walking into the building for the first time.

“The caring for each other that transcends time,” said Haney. “The appreciation that our forebears took two little Class D schools Big Beaver and Log Cabin along with a half dozen rural elementary and junior high schools in undeveloped Troy Township and created Class B Troy High School. That changed the lives of every one of us in ways beyond measuring.”

Haney went on to quarterback the undefeated 1954 Troy High School football team.

“I had a leather helmet and wore a facemask, which was rare in those days” he said. “That’s because needed glasses.”

After high school Haney walked on to the 1955 University of Michigan football team but did not make the team.

The Class of 1954 was the first ever to attend Troy High.

“That unique distinction set us apart and we realized that, which undoubtedly contributed to how we performed in school and to bonding tightly enough that we have had reunions every five years since,” said Haney. “I am not aware of many if any other schools in Michigan still holding reunions into the eighth decade since graduation.”

“We all were from several different schools,” said Haney. “Little feeder schools, coming together making a new Class B school. We were like pioneers and in some ways we still feel that way. It’s a common theme. Many attended had walkers and canes, still the idea of having a 70th class reunion was a big deal.”