Former Martian, State Senator attends inauguration

Washington DC — Despite a last hour decision to relocate the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States indoors, a former Goodrich Martian and current Michigan State Senator said the swearing-in remained an historic event.

Sen. Jim Runestad (R- 23rd District) who grew up in Atlas Township was provided tickets to the inauguration on Monday by Congressman Tom Barrett, (Mich. 7th District), and had made arrangements to be seated near the Capitol steps where Trump was to take the oath of office at noon. However, due to inclement weather the swearing-in was moved to the Capitol Rotunda, leaving Runestad along with thousands of spectators out in the cold. Bitter cold.

“It was disappointing to not witness the swearing-in,” said Runestad, who attended Trump’s inauguration in 2016.

“We were not sure if it was the weather or there was a rumor that drones were hacked and that was the concern. Many of us were just not sure of the reason for the location change. The inauguration parade was also moved inside to the Capital One Arena, and I knew people who brought vehicles (for the parade) down there from Michigan.”

Many outdoor parties were also canceled due to the weather, he said. The swearing-in was last moved inside in 1985 for start of President Ronald Reagan second term.

“Still it was wonderful that I could witness history and the swearing-in,” he said. “I’m a big supporter of President Trump and I’ve been since the beginning. It was also great to be in Washington and celebrate with all my friends.”

Runestad estimated there were more than 300,000 people in the area and said it was a scramble for many people to watch the event.

“It was still a historic time for our country,” said Runestad, who attended private parties on Monday. “This president was sworn-in after two severe assassination attempts against him, and after being pursued by state officials who threw everything they could at him.”

“It was a 100% peaceful transfer of power,” he said. “There were no protests that I could see on the inauguration day.”

Runestad, a 1978 Goodrich High School graduate represents the new 23rd District following his re-election Nov. 8, 2022 to a second term. He is currently seeking the Michigan State Republican Party chair.

In 2018 Runestad defeated the Democratic challenger for the State Senate District 15 seat which then included: Commerce, Lyon, South Lyon, Milford, Novi, West Bloomfield and White Lake townships; the cities of Northville, Orchard Lake, Walled Lake and Wixom; along with the villages of Milford and Wolverine Lake.

Prior to the senate, Runestad served in the State House of Representatives 2015-2018, District 44, which included Milford, Highland, White Lake, Waterford and Springfield townships. He served as the chair of the House Judiciary Committee. Before that he spent three terms as an Oakland County commissioner.

Runestad was an Otter Lake native who moved to Atlas Township when he was 8-years-old after his family purchased an 80-acre farm in the township near Jordan and Irish roads.

The son of two educators, Runestad was raised in Goodrich and went on to graduate from Mott Community College and earn his bachelor’s degree in education from Central Michigan

University with a concentration in history, economics and politics. Upon graduation, he spent time working with at-risk students in classrooms all across the state.

Runestad and his wife, Kathy, reside in White Lake Township. There they’ve raised five children: Joel, Justin, Lena, Lee and Kayla. There are 15 grandchildren.