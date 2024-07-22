Former state rep, current candidate dies

By David Fleet

Burton — Tim Sneller, a former Democratic State Representative who recently launched a campaign for the Michigan House of Representatives 68th district, has died.

Sneller, 68, was on the Aug. 6 primary ballot to represent Burton, Davison, Atlas Township, Goodrich, Grand Blanc and portions of Grand Blanc and Genesee townships. He was set to challenge incumbent Representative David Martin, (R-Davison). Former State Representative 50th House District 2017-2022; Former Michigan legislative staff 1983-2016, including for former State Sen. John D. Cherry Jr. and former State Representative Lee Gonzales.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of former Representative Tim Sneller. Tim and I served together in the Legislature representing Genesee County, and while we found ourselves on opposite sides of the political aisle, I always respected his dedication to public service,” stated Martin.

“Tim devoted his life to serving the people of Genesee County, both as a legislator and as a longtime legislative staffer. His commitment and passion for our community were evident in everything he did.”

Tim was born in Flint, on June 20, 1956, son of the late Anthony and Margaret (Geier) Sneller. He was a graduate of Bentley High School Class of 1974. He worked at GM in Flint while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in political science from U-M Flint, according to his campaign website.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of working with him,” added Martin. “Tim’s legacy of service will not be forgotten.”