By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — On Nov. 9, the fourth annual Rucksack Walk through Ortonville will start at Bearss Fitness, 4 N. Ortonville Road, at 8 a.m.

A Ruck Sack Walk is a walk with a weighted rucksack or back pack. The 5k walk is a fundraiser for area veterans.

“Basically, you can put anything in a backpack or rucksack, filled with whatever you’re comfortable carrying on your back,” said co-organizer Josh Bearss. “We chose a 5k as a good distance for everybody, and we allow people to use as much or as little weight as they want, even if they just want to walk with the group.”

Bearss and co-organizer Sean Duffey of Ivy Rehab have hosted the walk for four years, and all donations go to the Ortonville VFW Post 582. The walk also raises awareness for active military and veterans.

“They go on Rucks all the time,” said Bearss. “It’s kind of a way to show them support, and to show what they do on a daily basis. It was something we wanted to do for the community, and it goes towards a good, local cause.”

The walk starts and ends at Bearss Fitness, and there will be breakfast food and snacks following the walk. Walkers also stop in front of the house of VFW Commander Dennis Hoffman to take a group picture.

Hoffman is using the donations for area veterans and their families in need, as well as to bring awareness about PTSD and suicide prevention.

“Nation wide, 22 veterans every day commit suicide,” said Hoffman. “And one in three attempt it.”

For more information on the event or to join, visit the Facebook event page, call Bearss at 248-410-3345, or stop in the day of the event.

“Last year we had 65 people,” said Bearss. “It’s getting bigger and bigger every year. We usually have a lot of fun.”