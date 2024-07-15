Gabriel Richardson and Carol Williams

RICHARDSON, GABRIEL EARL and WILLIAMS, CAROL both of Ortonville, Michigan; Carol died on July 10, 2024. She was 78. Earl died on July 11, 2024. He was 82. Carol was born April 16, 1946 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to the late, Neil M. and Mary Isabella (nee: Screeton) Perry. Earl was born November 20, 1941 in Marlette, Michigan to the late Roy S. and Gwendolyn Rose (nee: Willson) Richardson. They are survived by three children, Tamara (Timothy) Strausbaugh, Chad (fiancé Lori Haglund) Richardson and Anthony Richardson; three grandchildren, Alanna (Richard) Cox, Kailie (Damian) Whiteside and Abigail Mitchell; six great grandchildren, Logan, Fredward, Zacharot, Aubrey, Nolan and Donovan; Carol was preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas, Donald and Ken Perry; Earl was preceded in death by his brother, Short Richardson and sister, Fran Perry. Carol was employed as a stock supervisor for Victoria’s Secret and attended St. Anne Catholic Church. Earl was a veteran of the U.S. Marines, Vietnam. He retired as a general foreman from GM. A 50-year member of the Ortonville Masonic Lodge, F& AM #339 and a member of the Elf Khurafeh Shriners. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2024 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Gary Loudermilk, officiating. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com