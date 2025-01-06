GHS boys bowling tournament competition

Goodrich— The Goodrich Varsity Boys Bowling team took a break from Flint Metro League play over the holidays and took part in two tournaments.

On Dec. 21, the Martians ventured to Imperial Lanes in Clinton Township for the prestigious 2024 Motor City Classic Bowl Swami tournament.

“The field was full of some of the best Division 1 high school bowling teams,” said Goodrich third-year coach Jeff Acton. “We did well in this event last year and wanted a repeat performance. It was a very long qualifying round, but our boys threw some big games to qualify seventh out of 21 teams to advance to the next round.”

The Martians locked in and shot 389 for the baker games which gave them the No. 2 seed going into the final four. Their first match was against Anchor Bay, the team that knocked out Goodrich in the semifinals last year.

Along with taking second, sophomore Colton Servello came in fourth out of 122 bowlers in the singles portion by shooting a two-game set of 471 (241, 230). Senior Tegan Gross came in 13th with a 421 series.

Then on Dec. 22, Goodrich bowled in the Flushing Raiders Doubles Tournament at Colonial Lanes in Flushing.

Mackinder and Birmingham faced off against a strong duo from Frankenmuth and shot a 441 two-game baker series to their 417, advancing them to the Elite 8. They faced the top-seeded team and eventual tournament champs from Atherton, falling in two games.

The Martians get back to league play for Senior Night Jan. 6 at B’s Bowling Center in Flint for a 6 p.m. match against Clio.