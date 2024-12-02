GMS student scores top-kicks in design contest

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — A Goodrich Middle School seventh grade student is now stepping out in style.

Bella Freimark was announced the winner after more than 90 classmates entered a school-wide contest earlier this year to use their talents to design shoes.

Ryan Dukes, a Michigan resident who specializes in customized sneakers agreed to donate his talents for the students. Last month 12 finalists were selected and Freimark was chosen the winner and presented the new kicks.

“We appreciate the efforts of Dukes and his donation of talents,” said Nathan Odinga, GMS assistant principal. “He was able to make her creation come to life.”