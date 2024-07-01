By David Fleet

Brandon Twp. — In honor of the 248 anniversary of the United States of America, the Friends of AMOS are hosting their annual Food Trucks and Fireworks on July 3.

Starting at 5 p.m., there will be over 23 food trucks at Brandon High School, 1025 Ortonville Road, Ortonville, as well as inflatables for kids, face painting, kettle corn, lemonade and much more.

“We are continually grateful to all of our sponsors, and to those who take the time to donate to make this event happen,” said Friends of AMOS President and DDA President Courtney McClerren.

“We love the family friendly atmosphere and the community togetherness that the fireworks provide for the Ortonville community.”

Fireworks will begin at dusk, and will launch from Brandon Middle School. Friends of AMOS is still seeking donations.

Also available, for free, will be Cook’s Ice Cream at AC Tire & Service, 595 S. Ortonville Road, for the fourth year in a row.

“It’s our way of saying happy birthday America and thank you to the great Ortonville community,” said owner Mike Clancy. “Stop by before the fireworks and enjoy our local ice cream.”

Check out AC Tire between 7:30-9:30 p.m. on July 3 to receive ice cream.