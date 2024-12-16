Goodrich grad receives Hope Award of Advocacy

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

On Nov. 19, Goodrich graduate Stephanie Jones received the Hope Award for Advocacy from RESOLVE: the National Infertility Association for her efforts with the Michigan Fertility Alliance.

The MFA was founded by Jones in 2019.

“After experiencing secondary infertility caused by life-threatening pregnancy complications, we faced the reality that IVF and surrogacy were our only options to grow our family,” said Jones. “This deeply personal journey led to the founding of the Michigan Fertility Alliance as a platform to advocate for pro-family policy reform in our state.”

The goal of MFA was to repeal Michigan’s 1988 criminal ban on surrogacy contracts. Michigan was the last state to have a surrogacy contract ban until this year when Governor Whitmer signed the Michigan Family Protection Act and repealed the ban. The ban led Jones to find a surrogate out of state to welcome her daughter, which was common with families like hers that were looking to grow their families through surrogacy.

“Learning about Michigan’s surrogacy ban ignited a fire in my soul – a drive to ensure no family would have to endure the same hurdles we faced,” she said. “That passion became the foundation of MFA.”

While the main goal of repealing the surrogacy ban has been achieved through the passing of the MFPA, Jones says their work is far from over.

“Now more than ever, we are committed to protecting access to fertility, infertility and reproductive healthcare,” she said. “A critical next step is advocating for Michigan to join the growing number of states that mandate insurance coverage for infertility treatment, including IVF. Currently, Michigan law permits insurers to exclude this essential care, forcing countless Michiganders to face crippling financial burdens while trying to grow their families. This injustice must be addressed.”

Jones was honored by RESOLVE at their annual Night of Hope Gala with the Hope Award for Advocacy, one of seven awards given by the organization for people and organizations across the nation for their work in fertility.

“Infertility is messy, heartbreaking, and deeply personal, but it also equips us to persevere when the odds are stacked against us,” said Jones. “That perseverance defines my work as an advocate. The MFPA is the result of a team that embraced this spirit, kept our heads down, put ego aside and adopted a ‘get stuff done’ mentality – working through exhaustion, pivoting when necessary, and refusing to give up.”

Jones says the lessons she has learned through her journey have been more impactful on her than any degree or accolade, and that it reminds her of the values she grew up on in Goodrich.

“Listen well, be kind, follow your gut, never be afraid to say no, and use your gifts and voice to stand up for what’s right,” she said. “Most of all, I’ve learned the power of community, persistence, and love. This award belongs to all of us – the doers, the dreamers, and the change-makers who refuse to accept the status quo. May you be one, may you know one, may you raise one.”

RESOLVE continues to play a role in MFA’s advocacy efforts by serving as a resource an offering expertise in research and federal advocacy.

“Together, we work to ensure that infertility is treated as the medical condition it is, while striving for policies that provide equitable access to the care and support needed to build families,” she said. “Infertility, which impacts one in six people, both men and women, during their reproductive years, is a recognized disease. However, societal misconceptions often frame it as a choice or the result of ignorance, which couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Jones also expressed deep gratitude to the advocates who trust her to lead the MFA, as well as her family.

“I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to my husband, Justin Gailitis, my children, David and Leona, and my parents, David Jones and Shirley Kautman-Jones, for being my unwavering rock through the ups and downs of advocacy and the journey that led to this incredible honor,” she said. “This journey has taught me that when we come together with shared purpose, there’s nothing we cannot achieve.”