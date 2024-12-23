Goodrich High School District one DECA District Conference competition

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Saginaw — On Dec. 12, Goodrich High School students competed in various aspects of marketing at the District 1 DECA District Conference competition at Saginaw State University. Each of the nine Michigan districts holds a one-day conference where the top performers in each category earn the right to compete at the DECA State Career Development Conference in downtown Detroit in March.

A total of 49 GHS students competed in the District 1 event.

DECA or the Distributive Education Club of America, energize students for college and career readiness with a focus on business growth and development skills.

Goodrich High School has had students qualify to compete at the DECA State Development Conference each year since its charter. DECA students include 225,000 members in all 50 states and nine foreign countries.

DECA is more than a competition series, added Katie Benard, Goodrich High School teacher GHS DECA coordinator.

“It is a leadership development program for our future business leaders,” said Benard.

“It is a really fun competition, and a cool experience to see my students grow so much from their experiences in such a short period of time.”