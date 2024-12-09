Groveland, Brandon set for NoHaz in 2025

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp — Two area township will participate in NoHaz 2025. The county-based program allows residents to dispose of hazardous waste safely through annual collection events.

On Nov. 11, the Groveland Township board of trustees voted to continue to participate in NoHaz. The cost will be $15 per car for township residents.

Groveland Township was a founding member of NoHaz which began in Oakland County in 2003.

The average cost to townships is about $100 per car, since the waste haulers have raised the price over the years. More than nine million pounds of household hazardous waste have been properly disposed of since the program’s inception. On Dec. 2, the Brandon Township board of trustees voted to participate in 2025. The cost for residents will be $20 per car.

“We talked about NoHaz in our budget workshop,” said Brandon Township Supervisor Jayson Rumball. “Essentially, the township board has agreed over the past few years to do it every three years. We are up for year three next year.”

NoHaz collection events will be announced at a later date. For a full list of accepted hazardous waste material, visit nohaz.com.