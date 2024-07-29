Groveland Township announces ‘I Voted’ sticker contest winners

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp. — “I Voted” stickers, proudly worn by voters to both declare they exercised their voting rights and to encourage others to do the same, will have a new look this election season.

Earlier this year the Groveland Township office launched a new contest, searching for new, unique designs to help get out the vote in the 2024 elections. The contest was open to all students from kindergarten to 12th grade students from Brandon, Holly and Goodrich school districts. A total of 93 students responded and six were selected, two from each school district. Some of the stickers purchased by townships will be available at the polls.

The design project was spearheaded by Groveland Township Clerk, Jenell Keller.

“This was an idea that I was excited to implement,” said Keller. “I wanted to encourage young children to get involved with the election process and create an ‘excitement’ for it, especially considering the often negative connotation that ‘election’ receives. I was also hoping that these stickers would instill a sense of community in our voters as they proudly wear the children’s stickers as their badge of honor for participating in the election process.”