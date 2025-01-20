Groveland Township board appoints trustee

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp. — On Monday night, the Township Board of Trustees voted 4-0 to appoint Keith Wiederhold as trustee.

Wiederhold was selected from a field of 11 candidates that had applied for the opening following the resignation of Trustee Gina Muzzarelli in December.

The township accepted resumes for the position until noon, Jan 6, 2025. By law the township had 45 days to appoint a trustee that will serve a two year term and must then seek reelection during the 2026 election to continue.

Wiederhold has been a township resident for more than 25 years.

“By the outreach we had on the (trustee selection) we had 11 applicants,” said Kevin Scramlin, township supervisor. “It says a lot about our community, the amount and quality of people that applied, it makes the decision very hard. I enjoyed all the interviews, and for those that don’t make it, I’m keeping the list because there’s always other opportunities.”

Wiederhold is a senior superintendent at Barton Malow Company and is currently managing an $80 million hospital expansion/renovation at Beaumont Health System, Royal Oak. He has 39 years in the construction industry.

“We have enjoyed the rural lifestyle and made many friends,” wrote Wiederhold in a statement. “While getting to know these friends I realize we have the same values and share the same desire to preserve our peaceful community.”

“I have supported the leadership in the township since we were here in 1999 and continue to support them today,” he wrote. “Today we face some challenges in our community. Safety and security being paramount. Quality of life attracted us to the township from Royal Oak as well as fair property taxes.”