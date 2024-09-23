Groveland Township firefighter, captain, named fire chief

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp. — On Sept. 12, the Groveland Township Board of Trustees voted 5-0 to promote Groveland Township Fire Department Captain John Williams to fire chief.

Williams replaced Chief Kevin Mason who retired in August after 22 years with the department and six as fire chief.

Williams, a 1989 Brandon High School graduate has lived in Groveland Township since 1979. He earned his Emergency Medical Technician designation in 1993 and joined the department in 1998 as a volunteer firefighter. Williams received his paramedic license in 2003 about a year after he became full time. He was promoted to captain about 2006.

“I did not want to sit behind a desk,” said Williams. “The fire department always has new challenges each day and something new. There’s the ups and downs of the job. It feels really good when you can help people and really bad when there’s nothing we can do.”

“We are looking at doing more for the community,” he said. “We are taking a look at the neighboring fire departments and what they do. While we can’t do everything all the time, we’ll strive to find our niche.”

Williams worked extensively with the department’s building and grounds along with truck repairs over the years.

“Historically because we are a small department we take on additional roles as we move up in responsibility,” he said.

Williams is one of several new area fire chiefs.

“We are all are working to bring a new era of cooperation and uniformity to the area departments,” he said. “Together we are stronger.”