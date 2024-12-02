Groveland Twp. woman dies in crash

By Megan Kelley

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

Springfield Twp. — Late on Nov. 20, police responded to a two-vehicle car accident on Dixie Highway in Springfield township which left one person dead and two injured.

According to police, a 34-year-old Groveland Township woman was fatally injured after failing to stop at a stop sign on Holly road on Dixie Highway. The woman, who was driving a 2023 Chevrolet Equinox was struck by a 2023 GMC Sierra pickup truck that was being driven by a 64-year-old Groveland Township man that was headed northbound on Dixie.

Both vehicles ended up off the road and into some trees where the Equinox landed on its side against the trees.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the pickup truck and his passenger were both taken to the hospital where they are listed in stable condition, police say.

According to police, both parties were wearing seat belts and an autopsy for the driver of the Equinox is pending.

Alcohol use is unknown at this time, the report states.