Gwendolyn Swank

SWANK, Gwendolyn M. (Anderson) “Gwen” – Of Goodrich, age 79, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at her residence.

Funeral service will be held at 11am Saturday, December 28, 2024 at Faith Baptist Church, 7306 E. Atherton Road, Davison,

Pastor Shawn Kook officiating. Visitation 5-8pm Friday at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road, Flint. Visitation 10am Saturday at church until the time of the service. Burial in Sunset Hills Cemetery. Gwen was born in Pontiac, Michigan on May 4, 1945. On August 19, 1967, she married James Swank in Pontiac, Michigan and he preceded her in death in 1997. She then married Archie Anderson in Davison, Michigan on July 27, 2006 and he preceded her in death in 2022. Gwen was a teacher for many years.

Surviving are children, Jarret and wife Holly Swank of Goodrich, Brett and wife Dawn Swank of Goodrich, Lynda Anderson of Grand Blanc and Joyce Anderson of Minnesota; Grandchildren, Aurora, Christian, Brianna, Ava, Amy, Meg, James, Levi, Greg, Tyler and Emma; Great-grandson, Johnny; Sisters-in-law, Pat Hovis of Waterford, Joyce Hovis of Davisburg, and Peggy Swank of Colorado;

And many nieces and nephews. Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com