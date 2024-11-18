Hunting safety zones concern for schools

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp.— As firearm deer season opens, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Brandon School District are reminding hunters to be aware of school property while out hunting.

“Deer hunting regular firearm season runs Nov. 15-30,” said OCSO Brandon Schools Liaison Officer Jason Pence. “Please be mindful of school properties and the land that surrounds them. It is important to note all school district property is a weapon-free zone.”

Locally there are wooded areas to the southeast side of the Brandon High School on M-15, and to the north of Oakwood Elementary School is huntable state land in the Ortonville Recreation Area off of Hadley Road near Oakwood Road.

Hunters in these areas are asked to not hunt on school property, as all school and parking lots are weapon free zones, and to be especially aware of arrival and dismissal times for the schools. BHS starts at 7:20 a.m. and ends at 2:15 p.m., Brandon Middle School starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 2:25 p.m., Harvey-Swanson Elementary School starts at 8:35 a.m. and ends at 3:35 p.m., and Oakwood starts at 8:45 a.m. and ends at 3:45 p.m.