Irene Person

PERSON, IRENE MARY of Ortonville, Michigan, passed peacefully on October 3, 2024. She was 93. Irene was born April 26, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan. She was one of seven children, born to Joseph and Adelaide (nee: Mrozek) Sarniak. Irene is survived by her daughter, Linda Person; son, Mark (Sue) Person; sister, Anne Andreas and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Glenn Person and former husband, Conrad Person. Retired from Perry Drugs, Irene loved to knit and crochet, creating beautiful gifts for family and friends. ACelebration of Irene’s life will be held Sunday, November 17, 2024 between 12:00 noon and 4:00 p.m. at the Edna Burton Senior Center, Ortonville, where she loved to play bingo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Edna Burton Senior Center in Irene’s name. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com