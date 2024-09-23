Iron Belle Trial-Perry Road boardwalk named

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — On Monday night the Atlas Township Board of trustees voted 4-0 to name the Iron Belle Trail Boardwalk, west of 8404 Perry Road after township resident Paulette Johnson.

There are multiple letters of support for the effort honoring Johnson, co-founder and chairperson of the Walk, Bike, Run Committee. Johnson has been a leader of the committee since 2013 and worked in developing township pathways throughout the township.

Recently, the Perry Road pathway was completed that will ultimatly connect with Grand Blanc Township.

“There will be a plaque on the wooden bridge to honor Paulette for the work she has done,” said Jim Busch, township supervisor.

A dedication will be announced later this fall.