James Tryles

TRYLES, JAMES FRANCIS, age 75, of Holly, passed away October 6, 2024. He was born on October 12, 1948, in Detroit, Michigan, son to the late Stanley and Margaret (nee Januszewski) Tryles. Loving husband of the late Gael; dear father of Justin (Carol) Tryles of Holly and the late Angela Tryles; proud grandfather of Savannah (Sean) Gardner of Grand Blanc, Jason (Kendra) Terzich of Grand Blanc, Kathryn Holloway of Tennessee, Justin Terzich of Davison, and Mallory Terzich of Goodrich; great grandfather of Jameson, Theodore and Levi; brother of Fred (Sandy) Tryles of Fenton, Leon (Shelley) Tryles of Oxford and Lois (Jim) Zajac of Waterford. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. James was a veteran of the Army Reserves/National Guard where he served six years. He went on to work for Oakland County in Information Technology/Communications for 26 years, retiring in 2003. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2024, 6:00 PM at Village Funeral Home – 135 South Street, Ortonville. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2:00 PM until the time of service. A private graveside service will be held at Franklin Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in James' name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Hospital in honor of his daughter Angela. Kindly keep James and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.