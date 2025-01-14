Jedine Bellefuille

BELLEFEUILLE, JEDINE ELIZABETH, of Ortonville, passed away January 10, 2025 on her 78th birthday.

She was born on January 10, 1947, in Pontiac, Michigan, daughter to the late Howard and Thelma (nee: Knickerbocker) Huff. Loving wife of Jerome for 58 wonderful years; dear mother of Christine (Larry) Hull and Robert (Jeannie) Bellefeuille; proud grandmother of Nicole (Justin) Baker, Justin Hull and Jessica (Dell) Neumann; great grandmother of Jaxson, Luca and Declan. Jedine was a lifetime resident of Ortonville and a longtime member of St. Anne Catholic Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, reading, gardening and online shopping. But above all, she cherished time with her family and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Village Funeral Home; 135 South Street, Ortonville. Mass of The Christian burial will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, 11:00 AM with an instate time of 10:30 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church; 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville . Fr. John Chen, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Memorial donations in Jedine’s honor may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Kindly keep Jedine and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To leave a condolence, please visit; www.VillageFH.com