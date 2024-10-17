Jerry Harrell

HARRELL, JERRY LEE, age 84, of Goodrich, passed away October 12, 2024. He was born on June 18, 1940, in Pontiac, Michigan, son to the late Guy and Norah Harrell (nee Spencer). Loving husband of Diane for 33 Wonderful years; dear father of Kelly (Ed) Van Wass, Kimberly (John) Gongzol, Bill (Aimee) Holloway and the late Kristi (Sindelar); proud grandfather of Brandice, Shelby, Michael, and Mason; great grandfather of Brody and Rocky; brother of Janet (the late Ernie) Davidson, Jenny (Tim) McKinny, Jeff (Dawn) Harrell, John (Candace) Harrell and the late Judy (Norman) Probert. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Jerry served his county in the United States Army, where he became a light heavy weight boxing champion. He went on to become a member of the local plumber’s union and opened his own business, Harrell Plumbing. In his spare time, he was a member of the local Masons, the Ortonville VFW, he enjoyed boating, riding his Harley and being with his family. A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2024, 12:00 Noon at Village Funeral Home– 135 South Street, Ortonville. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemtery. Memorial donations in Jerry’s name may be made to the Shriners’ Hospital for Children. Kindly keep Jerry and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To leave a condolence, please visit; www.VillageFH.com