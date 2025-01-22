It is with deep sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Jimmie M. Watts, who left us at the age of 82 on January 17, 2025. Born on July 9, 1942, in Highland Park, Jimmie was the son of the late Louis and Willie Watts. He married Suzanne Glowacki, and together they raised three children: Jimmie Watts, Douglas ‘Jeff’ Watts, and Kelly Dark.

Throughout his life, Jimmie was known for his kindness, generosity, sense of humor, and unwavering dedication to his family and friends. He worked as a Lineman/Supervisor for 35 years at Detroit Edison Co. and was a devoted member of the Ortonville Masonic Lodge No. 339, F&AM, awarded Worshipful Master 1998-99. In his younger years, Jimmie enjoyed long conversations with his parents and had a passion for drag racing. He was deeply committed to his family, working hard to build a homestead through raising livestock and gardening. After retiring, Jimmie found joy in life’s simpler pleasures. He loved spending time at home, engaging in daily conversations with friends and family, staying informed with the news, and relaxing outdoors. It was common to find him sitting in his lawn chair, overlooking his property with his dog by his side.

Jimmie is survived by his loving daughter, Kelly Dark (Chris Livingston); grandchildren Ashlee Dark (Mitch Kelps), Jarrid (Danielle) Watts, and Evan Watts; great-grandchildren Lyla Watts and Eloise Watts; nephew Louis ‘Whit’ Montgomery; nephew Michael (Chris) Montgomery; and niece Jody (Billy) Martin. He also leaves behind numerous extended family members, dear friends, and his loyal dog, Ann.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Willie Watts; his sons, Jimmie (Amy) Watts and Douglas ‘Jeff’ Watts; and his sister, Jo Ann Marfuta.

Jimmie touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed. His love, strength, and warmth will continue to live on in all who knew him. Arrangements entrusted to Village Funeral Home of Ortonville. To leave a condolence, please visit; www.VillageFH.com. Kindly keep Jimmie and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.