John Loftus

LOFTUS, JOHN THOMAS of Ortonville; died January 2, 2025. He was 83. He was born January 30, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Anthony Francis and Mary Theresa (nee: Conricode) Loftus. John married Corinee Karlson on December 29, 1978 in Port Huron, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Corinne Loftus; three children, Monica (Michael) Harmes, William (Stephanie) Fett and Sandra (Daniel) O’Connell; also survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; two brothers, Frank Loftus and Anthony Peter Loftus; two sisters, Maureen Latrolla and Eileen (Lional) Stewart. John retired as a well driller have worked up north for many years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. A memorial service will be held in the spring. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, 135 South St., Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Edna Burton Senior Center. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com