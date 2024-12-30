KCI sewer project to began spring 2025

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — After years of planning and a significant cost hike, construction on a major multi-county sewer project has started.

The Genesee County Drain Commission announced earlier this month they will begin to remove trees and trim in preparation for the Kearsley Creek Interceptor sewer project. Tree work along Irish Road between Maple Ave. and Perry Road; Perry Road between Irish and Vassar roads and Vassar Road between Perry Road and the south county line is expected to be complete by mid-January.

There will be shoulder closures with flaggers controlling traffic, said county officials.

The KCI project has been deliberated for several years.

In 2021 Genesee County began the KCI Interceptor project at a cost of $35 million, with Atlas, Davison and Grand Blanc townships along with the Village of Goodrich as partners in the project based on need. In 2023 the unified contract was sent out. The bids were opened in 2024 and five bidders responded for all the phases. Early in 2024 the costs swelled to $58,811,896 and following some adjustments the project moved forward. Construction will begin in the spring of 2025 and take about two years to complete.

“Four contractors will be working on the project in several locations simultaneously,” said Jim Busch, Atlas Township supervisor.

Each community requested sewer units which are now earmarked for the primary purpose of improving existing developments and not intended for new developments.

In March, Atlas Township agreed to purchase 800 REUs, with financing through the State of Michigan State Revolving Fund, 40 years at 1.85% interest rate. The number of REUs or Residential Equivalent Units are for the future and current needs of the community. Atlas Township’s share of the bonds will not exceed $2,086,000 of the estimated cost of the project. Due to the added cost the original request of 800 units were reduced to 593 units, the other 207 units will be funded by the Genesee County Drain office. Those units will be held in reserve to use at a later date by the township. The township will have the first right of refusal for those units.

Similarly, the Goodrich Village Council approved the change from 300 units down to 219 with 81 held by the county in reserve. The village had bonded for $769,102 for their portion of the project. The village had reserved $198,000 in ARPA funds to be applied to the costs.

The county currently has $16 million in ARPA funds which will be drawn down first. The first payment will be due in 2026.

Motorists are advised to allow additional time to reach their destination. If you have questions, contact the Genesee County Drain Commission Division of Water & Waste Services at 810-732-7870.

The KCI project is just the first of several sewer upgrades in the area.

Sewer lines from Grand Blanc into Oakland County via Dixie Highway, then over to Brandon Township and the Village of Ortonville are also under consideration.

The project will take several years, and cost around $80 million total.

Within the village of Ortonville, there would be a need for sewer hookup to a total of 665 parcels.