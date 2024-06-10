Kick off summer with Eats in the Streets

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — The Ortonville Downtown Development Authority is kicking off their summer programs.

“Summertime means getting outdoors and what better way to bring the community together than the great lineup of summer activities that the DDA is hosting this year,” said Ortonville DDA President Courtney McClerren. “We feel that one of the best ways to keep a downtown thriving is by giving the residents that sense of community and togetherness.”

The Summer Kick-off starts with Eats in the Streets and Movie Night on June 13. The DDA will host various food trucks on Mill and South Streets stating at 4 p.m. In Crossman Park, there will be inflatables for kids starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a movie in the park around 9:15 p.m., hosted by Brandon Township Parks and Recreation.

Following that, the Ortonville Farmers Market opens on June 15. There will be 34 vendors, including seven farms, in the strolling market along Mill and South Streets. In honor of Father’s Day, the first 50 dads to visit the info booth will receive a breakfast sandwich from the Village Pub. The Farmer’s Market runs every Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., June 15-Sept. 28.

In July, the Ortonville DDA and the Friends of AMOS will host Food Trucks and Fireworks. The annual event will include over 20 food trucks, bounce houses, face painting and more. The event is on July 3, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

“We are excited to spend time downtown at those wonderful Farmers Market weekends, food truck rallies, and other great activities with the Ortonville Community,” said McClerren.

For more information on events, visit Downtown Ortonville on Facebook.