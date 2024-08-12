Lawmakers, educators grapple with budget cuts to safety, mental health

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

On July 23, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the state budget into law, which included a $23.4 billion education budget. In the budget, per pupil funding for K-12 schools was frozen at $9,608 and did not increase from last year’s budget. There has previously been an increase in per-pupil funding annually since 2011.

The budget also allocated $589 million, which was redirected to offset funds that districts would pay into the state school employee retirement fund. On average, this would save districts $400 per pupil.

School Safety and mental health grant funds were also cut from $328 million to $26.5 million.

Also included in the budget was free community college for students who qualify, free pre-kindergarten for families who make 400% or less of the federal poverty limit, and continued free breakfast and lunch for all students.

“We are in a good financial position for this school year,” said Mike Baszler, Goodrich School District superintendent.

“However, if current trends continue, we may face the challenge, like many districts, of budget reductions in the following years. Our funding for student mental health and safety was reduced by 77%, which was a significant shock to many in the education community given the current support needed for students.”

Legislation claims an average increase of $300 per student with the proposed changes, but this impacts districts differently, he added.

“For example, in Goodrich, we are seeing only a $95 increase per student, far below the average.”

Republican State Representative David Martin, 68th District, which includes Atlas and Groveland townships along with the Village of Goodrich opposed the budget, which slashed per-pupil school safety grants by 92%, leaving only $26.5 million after a $300 million cut.

“These cuts deal a devastating blow to schools in Genesee County and throughout Michigan,” Martin said. “Schools cannot function properly without adequate funding for safety and mental health. These budget cuts recklessly and unnecessarily put our children at risk.”

Collectively according to data compiled by the House Fiscal Agency, schools in Genesee County are expected to lose about $11.7 million as a result of these cuts with Goodrich Area Schools dropping by $418,387.

“This balanced education budget—my sixth—makes record-breaking investments to support our students, invest in our schools, and empower our educators,” said Whitmer. “With access to free pre-K for all, record funding for students, free school meals, on-campus mental health resources, and tuition-free community college for every high school graduate, this budget will improve outcomes, lower costs, and strengthen our education system.”