Letters to Santa 2024 Oaktree Elementary

Dear Santa,

Thank you for Alfie and Alfina, our class elves, they make us happy! Can I have a PS5, 20,000 Vbucks, and Fortnite. I would also love an iPhone 15. Love, Wes

Dear Santa,

Thank you for Alfina. Thank you for gifts to the girls and boys. May I please have a four wheeler. I would also like Fortnite and a drone. A fish tank would be nice, and probably some fish, since the fish tank would look stupid without them. And may I have some V-bucks. Merry Christmas Santa! I hope you have the best Christmas ever. I hope all of the girls and boys are happy. Merry Christmas Santa. Gavin

Dear Santa,

I love Alfie and Alfina. Thank you are very kind. Merry Christmas and please I really want a cake pop maker. Margo

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me a bike last year. Can I please have a hover soccer ball and a Hot Wheels set and a make-up set please and my mom and dad together again. You are the best Santa. From Skylar

Dear Santa,

Can I please get my singing monster toys and the plushie that sing thank you for everything. Wesley

Dear Santa,

Thank you for Alfie and Alfina and Ben and Cam, those are my elves and our classroom elves names. Thank you also for my four wheeler that I got when I was 3. May I please have another X-box, and Minecraft, Fortnite, and YouTube for my Nintendo. Thank you Santa. Love, Russell

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my elf. He is funny and fun. My elf is named Freddy. My name is MJ. May I please get a jolly Christmas. Thank you Santa. Love MJ

Dear Santa,

I wish you a Merry Christmas. I would like a dirt bike and iPhone and a Nintendo. Merry Christmas, Ellis

Dear Santa,

I would like Marshmallows, a hamster, for health in my family, and a baby doll. From, Abigail

Dear Santa,

I want an Elf on the Shelf, a 4 wheeler and iPad, a go cart, and a dirt bike. See ya, Alex

Dear Santa,

I would really like to thank you for Sara, she’s pretty funny. This Christmas find something good for Max. I also left a little something for you too. Hope you have a good Christmas day! Love, Erika

Dear Santa,

Thank you for Gumdrop and the Advent calendar, can I please have a Lego set with 100,000 pieces please thank you and a ticket to ride game, for my family. By Lawson, to Santa.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for Alfie. I wanted to say Merry Christmas to you Santa. May we not have another world war ever! Please! Love Hayden

Dear Santa,

Thank you for being kind to the kids on the globe. What I want for Christmas for people to be healthy and for me a rainbow unicorn. Hailey

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I have a wish for toys, but I want my grandma’s dog Maggie to see this year, because she is blind and you can make her see. Love, Tesla

Dear Santa,

Thank you for making this present for me. I would like an IP5 gas mask – Russian made. I also want a PS5. I wish you a merry Christmas. Come spend the end of Christmas with us. I want to make you dinner. Merry Christmas, Jax W.

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5. From, Mark

Dear Santa,

Thank you for making toys for all of the kids. May I please get my own make up set. Thank you. Happy X-mas. From: Jorin

Dear Santa,

Thank you for making us smile on Christmas. I want a hover board for Christmas and 2,000 V-bucks. Have a merry Christmas. I love Christmas because of you! Merry Christmas, Carson R

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my toys. Love Jaxon G.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for Alfie and Alfina, our class elves. May I please have a dirt bike, four wheeler, and a bunny. Merry Christmas, Chandler

Dear Santa,

Thank you for Rex, he is the funniest elf. And I would like to thank you for the big unicorn three years ago. I would like a bunny for Christmas. I know you probably can’t bring living animals but I have been wanting one forever. Merry Christmas, love Makayla

Dear Santa,

I want a iPad, Switch, phone, Mr. Beast toy, playground, play house, Spiderman stretch figures, fake pizza truck and bakery. I also want Hot Wheels tracks, Roblox gift card, Don’t Break the Ice, Tower Stack, Creeper figure, RC shark, scooters and go carts and bicycles, headset and conroller, Lego Packman, beats, airpods, piano, drums, smartwatch. Auggie