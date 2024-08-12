Letters to the Editor August 10, 2024

Free meals for kids

Congratulations, Michigan. We are doing the most basic function of humans, we are feeding our kids. When Brandon students return to school this Fall, they will have free breakfasts and lunches.

As Americans, we have always had dollars for weapons of war. In Michigan, we now have money to feed hungry kids.

Bonnie Beltramo

Brandon Twp.

Thank you voters

I want to thank everyone who supported my 2024 campaign for Supervisor in Brandon Township. I greatly appreciated all of the votes, yards for signs, letters of support, words of encouragement and prayers. I truly enjoyed meeting and talking to residents while experiencing the rural topography of the wonderful township in which we live.

Kathy Thurman

Brandon Twp.