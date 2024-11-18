Letters to the Editor Nov. 16, 2024

Election thank you

Thank you, Brandon School District voters, for electing me to the school board for a 2-year term. The Brandon School District needs to keep providing our students with a high-quality education that will give them the life skills needed to be successful, attentive and productive people in every part of their lives. I will continue to positively promote and champion our district’s educators and employees. I am very honored to serve on the Brandon School Board of Education.

Diane Salter

Thank you voters

I am honored to continue to serve the residents in the Village of Ortonville. Thank you to all those that supported me, posted my signs and encouraged me along the way. I love that more residents are becoming engaged and involved with our local elections. I encourage those that ran for an elected position to please stay involved by attending Council and Planning meetings and volunteering for the many events that are hosted in our Community.

It is so important to understand that the outcomes of state and local elections directly impact our daily lives more than most national elections do. Yet, local elections barely receive any attention. Sometimes the change you wish to see in the world begins in your own backyard. I urge everyone to please start paying more attention to what is happening in your own backyard. Your voices can still be heard and your vote can make a difference.

Again, thank you for your support and thank you for voting.

Melanie Nivelt

Village of Ortonville trustee

President Pro Tempore

Planning commissioner

Thank you Goodrich

The Goodrich-Atlas Silver Foxes would like to thank Goodrich Area Schools, Superintendent Mike Baszler and Executive Assistant Lisa Rafferty for the wonderful presentation, tour and luncheon on November 12. The coincidence of being there for the “School To Tools” program to encourage students to consider trade programs was very informative and is a great opportunity for our students.

We look forward to our visit on January 14, 2025 to Reid Elementary School.

Keep up the GREAT job you are doing.

Goodrich-Atlas Silver Foxes

Ortonville Ruck Walk

Saturday November 9 was the 5th annual Ortonville Ruck Walk to raise money for our local VFW Post 582. This 3 mile walk is organized by Josh Bearss of Bearrs Fitness and Sean Duffey of Ivy Rehab, and the community is welcome to participate. This year there were about 65 participants. Over $2400 was raised and more money is still coming in. Thank you to all of the walkers who donated money as well as our business sponsors: Ivy Rehab, Bearss Fitness, Clearwater Campground, Brandon Chiropractic, Adored Living Senior Care Homes, M&K Outdoor Services, ERA Prime Real Estate, and Hamilton’s Propane.

Robin Loughlin