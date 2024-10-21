Letters to the Editor Oct. 19, 2024

Thurman for Gjonaj

Please vote Nik Gjonaj for Oakland County Executive on Nov. 5.

Since 2019, the current administration has increased spending by $331.6 million. Brandon Township’s cost for county police services has increased considerably over this time span. Additionally, Oakland County is now charging a 7.5% fee for contract and dispatch services.

Nik will stop this out of control spending and make Oakland County services more affordable for its residents.

Kathy Thurman

Brandon Township