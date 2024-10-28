Letters to the Editor Oct. 26, 2024

Thank you

The Order of the Eastern Stars Chapter #286 has surrendered their charter as of October 16, 2024.

We would like to thank the community of Ortonville who have supported us for 123 years. We have been proud to be part of this community. Over the years you have supported us by attending many, many dinners, and bought thousands of cookies and crafts, and cookbooks. Celebrated holidays, tea parties and Friend’s Night. We had fun being able to be a part of Ortonville history. We are proud to have given high school scholarships for the past 33 years because of memorial donations. We love to support OCEF and BGYA, especially Steps & Stories in partnership with the Brandon Township Public Library. We thank the Citizen and the earlier local newspapers for the beautiful articles they have written about us and the functions we have had. At least some people could find out what happens in that Masonic Hall for women with their long white, sometimes colored, formal dresses. We will miss you as an organization, but we will still see you around town as just normal people.

Thank you

The Ortonville Order of the Eastern Stars

Witch’s Night Out

This year’s Ortonville Witch’s Night Out was fabulous and in its 7th year!

The day was beautiful but the event unfortunately was cut short by rain.

Our experience started with viewing the hearse parade including some trucks spitting fire. My friends and I enjoyed the food trucks, craft vendors, witch watching, witch’s hat contest, the street performers from Blue Crow talented performers, the contest and the atmosphere in the village that day. Later in talking with Matt Ryan, I learned that Toni Mariucci in her volunteer position leads this event. She and some volunteers set up for this event each year by decorating, doing signage, and stuffing 300 free goody bags. Note to self: volunteer to help next year. The village fundraises all year to make this a free event.

Kudos to Toni Mariucci, Matt Ryan and the Village to putting on this fun event and all the other yearly events they do.

I am a proud citizen of Brandon Township and enjoy living in this rural area. Thank you

Celeste Hanes

Ortonville