SCHMIDT, LINDA MARGARET of Davison, Michigan, died on November 27, 2024. She was 77. She was born on March 18, 1947 in Flint, Michigan the daughter of Frederick and Margaret (nee: Conrad) Green. She is survived by her daughter Cindy (Rob) Tripp and her son Adonis (Linda) Schmidt; six grandchildren, Crystal Locke, Christine Williams, Colt Tripp, Cody Tripp, Liam Schmidt and Mila Schmidt; four great grandchildren, Alexander Williams, Madison Locke, Kevin Locke and Aurora Williams; one sister, Diane Morrow; her Goddaughter, Kellie Broecker-Donastorg; she was preceded in death by her husband Gordon Schmidt. Linda’s family came to Goodrich over a century ago. They held farm property on Green Road, where they had cattle and horses on their small farm. She always had a very close relationship with her mother, Margaret. Working as a beautician in the Fenton area, having taken care of many women through the years. She served on the Wheelock Hospital Auxiliary Board. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Goodrich Cemetery, Goodrich, Michigan. Pastor Ben Gonzales, officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville. Memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com