Local ghost hunters take aim at Ortonville’s Old Mill

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — For more than 170 years Amos Orton’s gristmill has stood along Mill Street near the center of Ortonville. Over the years a multitude of farmers, workers and townsfolk have passed through the doors of the historic building.

If the walls of the Old Mill could speak there would certainly be plenty of stories and maybe some shared by the spirit world.

From 6:30 -7:30 p.m., Oct. 28 the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., Ortonville, will host Ghost Hunting with the BTPL. A few of the BTPL staff will demonstrate their ghost hunting prowess and perhaps show the ghosts found right in the community.

“Ghost hunters often use electromagnetic field detectors, such as EMF meters, to monitor changes in the surrounding electromagnetic environment,” said Jesse Cornea, BTPL associate. “It is believed that ghosts primarily interact with the living using electromagnetic fields and so unexplained spikes in electromagnetic activity indicate their presence.”

A BTPL team used a EMF reader in the library’s Ghost Hunting Kit and ventured to the Old Mill to determine if they were not alone.

Additionally, the Ghost Hunting Kit contains 3 Motion-activated Light-up cat balls.

“These operate under a similar principle: it is believed that a ghost moving through a room will activate one of the balls and it will light up,” he said.

The team will discuss their findings after an adventure to the basement of the Old Mill and future plans.

For additional information and to register, visit Brandon Township Public Library’s

website at https://www.brandonlibrary.org or call 248- 627-1460.